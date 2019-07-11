Acadiana residents rush to fill up tanks ahead of storm

Some gas stations are starting to get busy.

A woman we spoke with said she waited 15 minutes before she was able to get gas for her vehicle.

The manager at a gas station along Ambassador Caffery says customers were coming in during lunch to fill up their gas tanks and gas cans.

One other person said she’s not going to be caught without.

“I’m tanking up right now. I had just a quarter missing. I tanked up because I know that something is going on. I’m not going to be caught in pinch especially not after Katrina. That’s a lesson well learned,” Jodi Prosper, Shop Rite gas station customer.

Meanwhile, gas stations are turning into one stop shops. The manager of the Shop Rite at Congress and Bertrand said her store has more than gas for sale, including batteries and flashlights as well.