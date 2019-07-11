1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Acadiana residents rush to fill up tanks ahead of storm

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Some gas stations are starting to get busy.

A woman we spoke with said she waited 15 minutes before she was able to get gas for her vehicle.

The manager at a gas station along Ambassador Caffery says customers were coming in during lunch to fill up their gas tanks and gas cans.

One other person said she’s not going to be caught without.

“I’m tanking up right now. I had just a quarter missing. I tanked up because I know that something is going on. I’m not going to be caught in pinch especially not after Katrina. That’s a lesson well learned,” Jodi Prosper, Shop Rite gas station customer.

Meanwhile, gas stations are turning into one stop shops. The manager of the Shop Rite at Congress and Bertrand said her store has more than gas for sale, including batteries and flashlights as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: