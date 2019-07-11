Acadiana residents empty store shelves ahead of storm

Many people preparing for the potential impacts of the storm hit area grocery stores Wednesday night to load up on items needed to weather the storm.

A steady flow of shoppers went in and out of Adrian’s supermarket.

The store manager tells us there are still well stocked, but the one item that’s flying off the store shelves is bread.

We talked to one shopper who went to several different stores, struggling to find bread.

“Gathering food items canned goods and stuff looking for whole wheat bread right now there’s nothing to be found their’s none at Albertson’s, Super One, Walmart, Family Dollar, Adrien’s, firstly no sandwich bread to be had.””

The other hot item today was water, but stores are restocking to meet the demand over the coming days.