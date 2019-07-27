Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified a body found near Estherwood

ACADIA PARISH- UPDATE: After finding the body of a man Saturday near Estherwood, off of Nighthawk Road, the deceased has been identified as Jonathon N. Huntsberry, 32, of Lake Charles.

Upon investigation and results from the pathologist, Huntsberry’s death has been ruled a suicide

ORIGINAL: According to Sheriff K.P Gibson, deputies are investigating a male body found near Nighthawk Road, between Estherwood and Midland. The body was found outside, near a field, in an unincorporated area of the parish.

No further details could be given at this time due to the investigation being very early on.

Will update when more information is available.