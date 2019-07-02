Acadia Parish jury finds man guilty of aggravated rape of 11-year-old victim

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- An Acadia Parish jury convicted 36-year-old Noah Drake Primeaux of aggravated rape of an 11-year-old victim.

The verdict was made in the 15th Judicial District Court before Judge David Smith on June 28, 2019.

Primeaux was charged with raping the victim on July 6, 2015 in Rayne, Louisiana. The trial began on June 25, 2019.

The jury heard from investigating officers, non-expert witnesses and expert witnesses, the district attorney’s office said. The jury returned a unanimous verdict as charged.

Mr. Primeaux faces life imprisonment which sentencing is scheduled for August 5, 2019.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Scott Privat and Assistant District Attorney Burleigh Doga.

The case was investigated by the Rayne Police Department under the supervision of detective Ricky Gray.