A new 20,000 square foot animal shelter is coming to Lafayette

Plans are underway for the construction of the new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center.

The Lafayette City-Parish Council last week approved allocating more money for the animal shelter.

The new shelter will be twice the size it is now.

Shelley Delahoussaye, Supervisor with the Lafayette Animal Shelter, said, “We are so excited. We’ve been waiting a long time for this. Our animals really deserve it. Our staff really, really deserves it, so we’re really excited. “

The new 20,000 square foot animal shelter will be built on N. Dugas Road, next to the LCG Compost Facility.

Officials say it’s an important step in efforts to achieve a “no kill” status.

“Our facilities old. It’s inefficient, and so this way our staff can actually get the animals taken care of and the kennels cleaned faster, and therefore, we can increase adoption hours and so increasing adoption hours having healthier, happier animals all the way around we’re going to be able to hopefully increase our live outcome,” explained Delahoussaye.

Plans for the new shelter began in 2015 under former Lafayette Parish President Joey Durel. The city-parish council allocated about $5 million for the shelter back then.

In 2016, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux wanted to focus first on moving toward a “no-kill” shelter before building the new shelter.

Robert Benoit, Assistant to Mayor Joel Robideaux, said, “It wasn’t enough to build it, and Joel when he got in office, decided ‘I want to build a new shelter, but I want to get moving towards no kill.’ He said once we get moving towards no kill, he’s ready to move forward. We’ve made tremendous strides with Shelley’s leadership so now he’s ready to roll and the council approved the additional funding last week.”

Benoit says the money will come from a mileage that voters approved back in 2015.

“We have a mileage in Lafayette that is for public health, mosquito control, and animal control was added in 2015,” added Benoit. “It was allowed use when the voters in Lafayette approved that, so we have a mileage dedicated for those three things, and we’re using that particular mileage to fund this particular facility we’ll be building.”

The new state of the art facility will have the ability to house approximately 300 animals. It will include a modern surgery/medical room to spay and neuter animals that enter the shelter.



There will be an increase in air flow bringing in outside, conditioned, and fresh air for odor control.

A fenced in play yard for people considering adoption to take pets outside for walks and the dog cages will have guillotine doors to be able to put a dog on one side to clean the cages faster.



The construction cost is estimated to be $8 million and should take up to 13 months to complete.