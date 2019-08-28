9-year-old killed in head-on crash in Breaux Bridge

A 9-year-old male was killed in a head-on collision crash Tuesday afternoon in Breaux Bridge.

According to State Police, it happened around 5 p.m. on LA Hwy. 31 at the intersection with Ruth Bridge Hwy.

Police say the victim was a rear seat passenger in a vehicle that was travelling northbound and struck head on at that intersection.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Ford Explorer was stopped on La 31, facing south, preparing to make a left turn.

At the same time, police say, the driver of a Ford F 150 was traveling southbound on La 31 approaching the Explorer from the rear, and the driver of a Honda Accord was travelling North on La 31.

The driver of the F 150 steered left into the northbound lane of travel to avoid a rear-end collision and as a result struck the Accord head-on in the northbound lane, police said.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Additionally, troopers say the 9-year-old was improperly wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

All other occupants of the vehicles involved were properly restrained, several suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

Breath samples were obtained from the drivers of the Explorer and the F150 and confirmed no alcohol was present for either driver.

The driver of the Accord submitted a blood sample for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.