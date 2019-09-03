70-year-old Opelousas woman shoots husband during domestic disturbance, police say

1  of  2
A 70-year-old Opelousas woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting her husband during a domestic dispute, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon said.

Hazel Edwards used a .380 semi-automatic handgun to shoot her husband in the upper torso area, McClendon said.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital in stable conditon, McClendon said.

The incident occurred at the couple’s home late Sunday afternoon on Statesman Street.

McClendon said alcohol may have been a factor because it was located at the scene.

Edwards was arrested shortly after police arrived and charged with attempted second degree murder.

She was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail with no bond.

