68th Annual Turkey Bowl happening November 23-24

Clark Field is the place to be this weekend to watch future football stars in action!

The Lafayette Kiwanis Club will partner with the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department to host the 68th Annual Turkey Bowl.  It takes place Saturday and Sunday, November 23 and 24, 2019 at Clark Field in Lafayette.  

The top two teams from each of the four Lafayette Parish Recreation Department’s Youth Football Leagues will face off, and a champion will be named.  

The schedule is as follows:

November 23rd:

9:00 a.m.

10U Flag Football League Championship 

CSA Titans versus CSA Tigers 

11:00 a.m.

The Niner (9 year olds) Tackle Football League Championship

CSA versus CAYSI 

November 24th:  

3:00 p.m.

Mite (9 and 10 year olds) Tackle Football League Championship

BPA versus CSA 

5:30 p.m.

Junior (10 and 11 year olds) Tackle Football League Championship 

SATS versus BPA 

The public is invited to attend.  Admission is $5.00 for adults; no outside food or drink is permitted.  All the money raised from the concession stand will go the Kiwanis Club and our many projects that help children throughout Acadiana. 

