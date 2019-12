OKLAHOMA CITY —A 6-year-old boy who has a serious disease is asking for Christmas cards.

Kayden has spinal muscular atrophy and wants to raise awareness of the disease. Christmas cards make him very happy, and he’s been gathering cards for several years now, his mother, Amanda Chaffin, told KOCO-TV.

In years past, Kayden has gotten police badges, football fan packs and cards from around the world.

If you would like to send Kayden a card, you can mail it to:

P.O. Box 244

Noble, OK 73068