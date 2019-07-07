Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Your Local Election HQ
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Live Doppler Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Alerts
Hunting and Fishing
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Beyond The Jersey
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Top Stories
Governor’s crisis action team activated due to tropical threat
Waitr to start delivering beer or wine to your home
US toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Heat Advisory Until 7:00pm, Rain Chances Increase Later this Work Week
Beyond the Jersey: Arnaudville native and Archery National Champion, Cameron Escoyne
More Top Stories Headlines
Thousands attend Sunday visitation for legendary coach Anthony Ray “Tony” Robichaux
Car burst into flames following high speed chase on I-49
Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they’ll never retire, according to new poll
Two names added to Diocese of Baton Rouge’s clergy abuse list
Acadia Parish man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Monroe Regional Airport TSA officials discovered CA woman attempting to board with approximately $61,000
Uncle runs into burning home to save 8-year-old niece
Former players honor “Coach Robe” during visitation services
Boy stabs brother, says jail’s better than 8-hour drive
Mourners gather at Cajundome Convention Center Sunday to pay respects to Coach Tony Robichaux
National Headlines
Bible shortage? Publishers say tariffs could cause it
The Latest: Epstein remains jailed after pleading not guilty
Vatican lifts French archbishop’s immunity in groping probe
UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by conditions in US for migrants
The Latest: French president sends adviser to Iran for talks
Rains strand Washington drivers, flood White House basement
Trump administration reviews human rights’ role in US policy
UK report urges global action against Christian persecution
Before moon landing, astronauts learned geology in Arizona
Greece: Extreme right party seeks recount after poll flop
More National
Facebook Widget
KLFY News 10