44-year-old Lafayette man killed in early morning crash

Early Saturday morning, a 44-year-old Lafayette man died in a double fatal crash on LA 3127 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

He has been identified as Lonnie Doucet.

38-year-old Mindi Becnel of Boutte was also killed in the crash, according to State Police.

It happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. on LA 3127 just east of LA 640.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Doucet was traveling west on LA 3127 in a Honda CRV, while Becnel was traveling east on LA 3127 in a Kia Optima.

For unknown reasons, police say, Doucet crossed the center line and struck Becnel’s vehicle.

Both drivers died on impact and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in the crash and standard toxicology tests are pending from both drivers, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.