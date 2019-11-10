4 La. children kidnapped by parents who lost custody; last seen in Alabama

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) – Washington Parish sheriff’s deputies are looking for four kidnapped children and their kidnappers.

Joshua Abelseth and Jennifer Abelseth, who lost custody of their children through court order, took the children from their grandparents’ home in Washington Parish and are believed to have fled the state.

The last known sighting was in Alabama, in the general area of Tuscaloosa or Birmingham. It is not known if they are still in that area or if they were passing through.

The kidnapped children are Alyssa Weathers, Noah Weathers, Cayden Abelseth and Lili Abelseth. Ages of the children were not given by deputies.

If any person has knowledge of the whereabouts of Joshua and Jennifer Abelseth or any of the children, they are asked to call the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 839-3434.

“It is critical that we locate these children and have them safely returned. Please help us if you have any knowledge about their actual or possible location so that our investigative division can follow up,” Sheriff Randy Seal said.