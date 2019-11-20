Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

4 arrested in Arnaudville ATM theft

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ARNAUDVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – Four suspects wanted for stealing an ATM machine in Arnaduville are in custody.

The incident happened on October 22, 2019 at a business in the 1000 block of Coteau Rodaire Road.

Dartamian Landry, 18, of Houston, Texas, Lason Edmond, 18, of Arnaduville, and two 17-year old males from Arnaduville and Carencro were arrested on Tuesday.

Major Ginny Higgins says Landry was taken into custody in Houston and will be extradited to St. Martin Parish at a later date.

Edmond was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

All four face one count of simple burglary and various other charges.

Higgins says the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories