39 new businesses have opened in New Iberia this year. “We are blessed to be in a growth. But now the pressure is on to keep that momentum going,” says Mayor Freddie Decourt.

Stores like Rouses and Hobby Lobby have brought a large number of jobs, and the city has also seen small business grow. DeCourt says bringing back the police department and seeing the crime rate drop has helped the city grow tremendously. He says, “With the combination of a safe city and new tax money coming in it’s up to us to be wise with the tax dollars and put it back into infrastructure.”

The Mayor says he thinks it will be another two years before a bond will be passed for infrastructure. But there is help with these new businesses generating taxes and jobs. “A dollar turns over seven times in your community, those are the kind of things we need. And on top of all that it’s the quality of life that it brings,” says Decourt.

