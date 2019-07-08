Live Now
3 women sought in Breaux Bridge watch and distract theft

Breaux Bridge Police are looking for three women wanted for theft after they allegedly fled a business with merchandise while one suspect distracted a store employee.

Kodasha Mouton, Kori Duhon and Kimberly Bruno are wanted in what police around the country are describing as “distraction theft.”

Distraction theft is described as when one suspect or more interacts with an employee while other suspects are grabbing merchandise and fleeing the business.

Breaux Bridge Police are asking anyone with information to contact their office at 337-332-2186 or through Facebook.

Police say all callers can remain anonymous.

