2019 Preakness Stakes: War of Will crosses finish line first

(CBS NEWS)- War of Will won the 144th Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. An inquiry was briefly put up on the board at Pimlico Race Course but quickly taken down. It’s the first major race win for trainer Mark Casse.

The horse is ineligible from winning the Triple Crown, and controversial Kentucky Derby winner Country Horse sat out the race. War of Will finished eighth but officially came in seventh in the Kentucky Derby and was the horse that was interfered with in the Derby disqualification.

Maximum Security, the horse who crossed the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified, did not run in the Preakness. His owners were denied an appeal in court last week when they attempted to challenge the controversial results of the Derby.

The Preakness was not without its quirks. Bodexpress threw his jockey off out of the starting gate, but finished the race riderless. Impossible was the favorite for the second Triple Crown race in a row and still came up out of the money.

The Preakness Stakes is the second race of the famed Triple Crown, following the Kentucky Derby. The final race, the Belmont Stakes, will be held June 8 – three weeks after the Preakness.

Here are the results and payout information, via OTB.

2019 Preakness Stakes official results



1. War of Will

2. Everfast

3. Owendale

4. Warrior’s Charge

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now