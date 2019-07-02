2 pedestrians hurt in Ville Platte by hit-and-run driver

Two people were hurt after being struck by a hit and-run driver in Ville Platte, authorities said.

It happened June 4 about 9 p.m. on East Main Street.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said detectives recovered a driver’s side mirror which led them to the make a model of the suspected vehicle.

Police are now asking for information on a 2011 or 2012 Silver Chevy Cruze with damages or that may have had a driver’s side mirror missing around that time.

Anyone with information or may see a vehicle that matches the description, you are asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313.

Police say your call will remain anonymous.