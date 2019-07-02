Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 pedestrians hurt in Ville Platte by hit-and-run driver

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Two people were hurt after being struck by a hit and-run driver in Ville Platte, authorities said.

It happened June 4 about 9 p.m. on East Main Street.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said detectives recovered a driver’s side mirror which led them to the make a model of the suspected vehicle.  

Police are now asking for information on a 2011 or 2012 Silver Chevy Cruze with damages or that may have had a driver’s side mirror missing around that time.

Anyone with information or may see a vehicle that matches the description, you are asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313.  

Police say your call will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National