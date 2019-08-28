2 men wanted for failing to register as sex offenders in Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate two men for not registering as sex offenders or child predators.

39-year-old Derrick Broussard (left) and 39-year-old Christian Quebedeaux (right) are both convicted sex offenders who are required by state law to register every 90 days, the sheriff’s office said.

They are also required to notify local authorities of any changes in residency or employment.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts or have information about either of the suspects is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.