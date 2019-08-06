18-year-old convicted sex offender charged with having sex with 15-year-old

An 18-year-old DeQuincy man has been charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile after police say he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.

Jason C. Thibodeaux was arrested Friday and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

He was charged with 10 counts of felony carnal knowledge after it was learned he had sexual intercourse with a 15 year old girl who advised detectives that Thibodeaux was her boyfriend, and that they had sexual intercourse on numerous occasions between July and August.

Although, according to Louisiana state law, this case meets the requirements of a misdemeanor charge due to the ages of the suspect and victim, Thibodeaux is being charged with felony charges due to his prior sex offender conviction.