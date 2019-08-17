“You are safer in jail that you are on the street” Father of slain New Iberia teen speaks out

A teen’s life ended to gun violence in New Iberia overnight.

Police found 17-year-old Garon Lewis shot dead in a parked car Friday night. His father, — a local leader in the parish, spoke to us today.

Garon Lewis, 17, of New Iberia (Photo: Facebook)

News Ten’s Neale Zeringue reports how the school board member and former councilman is doing the day after he lost his son.

Raymond “Shoe Do” Lewis is known for his lively personality. Today however he seemed more reserved as he processed his son being taken in such a violent way.

Friday night, New Iberia Police answered a shooting call at the corner of Audry and Rene Street.

Police say they found Garron Lewis, just 17, dead inside a parked car.

His father is current Iberia Parish School Board Member and former Parish Councilman Raymond Lewis.

He says whenever the person(s) that killed his son is caught and in court — he will seek the death penalty.

“I would urge whoever did this at this point you’re safer in jail than you are on the street right now.”

Tonight at Ten, hear how Lewis remembers his son and what he believes needs to be done to counter violence in Iberia Parish.

Officials are following leads but haven’t made any arrest yet in this homicide investigation.