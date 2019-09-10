10 Inmates injured by lightning strike at David Wade Correctional Center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Over the Labor Day weekend 70-year-old Hazel Edwards was arrested for shooting her husband. The couple now wants to clear the air about why she was arrested for attempted second-degree murder. Mrs. Edwards says it was all a misunderstanding and the gun accidentally went off. Mr. Edwards says he's recovering and all has been forgiven.

DNA evidence may help authorities solve the 25 year old cold case of "Baby Jane Doe." In 1994, a baby girl was found dead behind a car wash off of Highway 182 in Jeanerette.

A St. Martin Parish man is facing several charges after investigators say he tried to run over someone with his vehicle twice.

The League of Women Voters of Lafayette is hosting another night of political candidates meeting with their constituents tonight.

Louisiana's Republican Agriculture Commissioner defended his performance against two farmers challenging him in the fall election. Incumbent Mike Strain, faces four opponents on the October 12 ballot.

Deadlines for Louisiana residents to register to vote for the October 12 election are fast approaching. Voter have until Wednesday to register by mail or in person. September 21st is the deadline to register online.

Crews have begun the revitalization process of the North University underpass in Lafayette. Work will be performed in the evenings until expected completion in November.

A New Orleans attorney says he will no longer pursue his fight against the NFL over game officials' failure to call an obvious penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game.

The New Orleans Saints kicked off the 2019 regular season with a win over the Texans. The Saints defeated the Houston team 30-28.

Warm and humid this morning with a mostly quiet day ahead. Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high in the low 90's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 20%.