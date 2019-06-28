Toddler dies after shooting in Louisiana neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — According to police, a toddler that was shot this morning in north Shreveport has died.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Elmer St. near Cross Lake Blvd.

The boy is believed to be between 2-3 years-old and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say they are not sure if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

There were four to five people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The child’s parents have been taken in for questioning.