Three Southern Football Games on ESPN3 in 2019

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the upcoming ESPN line-up for the 2019 season highlighted by a total of 13 games that will be featured across ESPN’s networks.



“When we began scheduling the upcoming lineup of ESPN games we sought match-ups that would give viewers and the average fan that may not get to attend our games a strong representation of our brand of football,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.



“This upcoming slate of games highlights several annual classics, traditional conference rivalries, and matchups that feature teams that played highly competitive games last season, while also providing viewers a unique look at the excitement and pageantry found on display any given day at a SWAC football game,” added McClelland.



“Overall the relationship we have with ESPN along with this 2019 lineup games, provides our league with national exposure, marketing, brand recognition, and visibility that will be on par with many of the football conferences at the FBS level.”



ESPN’s season coverage of the SWAC will begin on Saturday, August 31, with the Labor Day Classic as Prairie View A&M travels to face rival Texas Southern at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.



The 2019 edition of the Celebration Bowl which features the champions of the MEAC and SWAC will once again bring a fitting close to the national broadcast schedule for the league on December 21 at 12:00 pm EST on ABC at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



A full listing of the upcoming lineup of games set for broadcast on ESPN can be found below.



DATE TIME GAME WATCH August 31 5:30 pm Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern ESPN3 (5:30 pm live) ESPNU (*9:30 pm tape delay) September 1 2:00 pm Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State ESPN2 (2:00 pm live) September 21 5:00 pm Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State ESPN3 (5:00 pm live) ESPNU (*9:30 pm tape delay) September 28 6:00 pm Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff ESPN3 (6:00 pm live) October 5 6:00 pm Grambling State at Jackson State ESPN3 (6:00 pm live) October 12 6:00 pm Prairie View A&M at Southern ESPN3 (6:00 pm live) October 19 2:00 pm Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State ESPN3 (2:00 pm live) ESPNU (*12:15 am tape delay) October 24 6:30 pm Jackson State at Prairie View A&M ESPNU (6:30 pm live) October 26 2:30 pm Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State ESPN3 (2:30 pm live) ESPNU (*9:30 pm tape delay) November 2 4:00 pm Alabama A&M at Southern ESPN3 (4:00 pm live) November 9 2:00 pm Alcorn State at Grambling State ESPN3 (2:00 pm live) ESPNU (*9:30 pm tape delay) November 23 2:00 pm Alcorn State at Jackson State ESPN3 (2:00 pm live) December 7 3:00 pm 2019 SWAC Football Championship ESPNU (3:00 pm live)



*ESPNU tape delay times are subject to change



All games will be available on the ESPN App



About the SWAC:

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.



Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.



Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

(Press Release Provided by the Southwestern Athletics Conference)

