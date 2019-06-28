Three arrested accused of trying to get marijuana through the mail

MONROE, La. (KTVE) — Two men and a woman from Monroe are under arrest, accused of a conspiracy to distribute drugs through the mail.

According to online arrest reports, Louisiana State Police and officers with Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish were alerted to two packages containing drugs. They conducted an inspection of the packages at a private parcel delivery service in Monroe.

Once the package were opened, they found one had 7.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana. The other package had 6.3 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

Officers delivered the package in order to catch whoever picked up the packages.

Police say Lonterrius Smith, 23, and Lamarktris Alexander, 28, showed up to pick up the packages. Police say Smith tried to run, but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

All three are facing Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana. Smith is also facing Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Resisting Arrest.