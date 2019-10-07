Thousands of oil industry jobs lost in past 3 years

An open admission that Lafayette is struggling to bring oil and gas industry jobs back to the area.

The president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association says the upcoming election could change that.

News Ten’s Renee Allen explains.

Association President Gifford Briggs shared his thoughts during his state of the industry presentation at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette.

He says the Acadiana region lost some 17k jobs over the span of three years, alot of those jobs were oil and gas related.

Briggs says workers are heading west to find the lucrative jobs once found here.

“People are leaving, they’re doing 7 days and 14 days shifts out in Texas. They’re still living here but it’s not something we should be counting on for a long time.”

The upcoming election is an opportunity to put governmental leaders in place who Briggs says supports pro-energy policies.

Now Briggs says the state’s natural gas industry is thriving so much so that Louisiana is becoming the ING capital in natural gas import all over the world.

In Lafayette, Renee Allen KLFY News Ten.