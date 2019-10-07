The time is now to get your flu shot

Health agencies are urging Americans to get their flu shots sooner than later for the upcoming flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to get their vaccines done by the end of October.

While it’s still too early to tell how severe the season will be, health officials advise citizens to not delay getting their flu shot.

Specialists have fine-tuned the vaccine’s recipe, and they hope it will offer better protection compared to the past two years.

“You should get a flu vaccine before flu viruses begin spreading in your community since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu,” the CDC website reads. Flu season varies each year, but October typically marks its start.

The flu typically starts circulating in November or December, and peaks by February.

In the 2018-2019 flu season, the CDC estimated that between 37.4 million and 42.9 million people in the United States contracted the virus, and between 36,400 and 61,200 people died from it.

That season was also the lasted 21 weeks, which was the longest it had been in a decade.

The CDC provided key information about influenza, including how to get a flu shot, on its website.