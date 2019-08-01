The rainbow over Acadiana

A rainbow was seen in the sky Wednesday evening around Acadiana.

Many residents were able to capture the image after it emerged following a hard rain in the area.

Melissa Rene of Lafayette had one of the best images sent to our newsroom.

She says it was taken while in her vehicle on her drive home from work.

Although she knows it is an optical illusion, Rene she says she still marvels in its view.

“Today on my way home, after a long day at work and a trip to Urgent Care, this beautiful rainbow appeared and reminded me that God has everything under control.”