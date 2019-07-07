The Latest on Tropical Storm Barry, Landfall Expected in Acadiana Saturday Afternoon

Tropical Storm Barry continues to gain strength as it now has winds at 65 mph and is still in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Barry’s forecast is to eventually strengthen into a strong tropical storm to a very weak Category 1 hurricane with winds at 70-75 mph before landfall early Saturday afternoon near Vermilion Bay. This more westerly track will bring significantly higher impacts to Acadiana including heavy rains, hurricane force winds to the coast, and a coastal storm surge threat. Barry’s impacts are already being felt this morning with gusty winds and some of the first rain bands hitting the coast line. Heavy storms are likely through much of Saturday into Sunday morning as Barry tracks to the northwest. Some areas in Acadiana could receive over 10” inches of rain from this system along with tropical storm to hurricane force winds. Further flash flooding is possible early Sunday as Barry moves into northern Louisiana but trailing rain bands will develop over Acadiana.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Acadiana until 7:00pm Sunday. A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch is in effect across the Coast until Sunday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for the rest of Acadiana









We know the biggest threat from Barry will be the flash flooding threat. The big question is where will the highest totals be within Acadiana? Right now, it’s almost impossible to forecast. Everyone should plan on 5-10″ inches of rain with some spots seeing 15″ inches or more.

All of Acadiana is expected to deal with tropical storm force winds from 30-60 mph with coastal areas possibly seeing a few hurricane force wind gusts around 75 mph.

Even with a slight westward shift on the forecast path, the impacts remain unchanged. Heavy rains that lead to flash flooding is the ultimate threat with Barry.

Stay tuned!