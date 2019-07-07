The Latest on Tropical Storm Barry, Landfall Expected in Acadiana Early Saturday

Tropical Storm Barry has gained a little strength overnight as it now has winds at 50 mph and is still in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Barry’s forecast is to eventually strengthen into a strong tropical storm to a very weak Category 1 hurricane with winds at 70-75 mph before landfall on Saturday morning around 1-6am near St. Mary Parish. A more westerly track will bring significantly higher impacts to Acadiana including heavy rains, hurricane force winds to the coast, and a coastal storm surge threat. Models have trended a bit west bringing the center of Barry right over Lafayette. This will increase the threat for the extreme rainfall totals across the eastern half of Acadiana. Barry’s impacts will start to be felt tonight as the first initial rain bands push inland. Heavy storms are likely through much of Saturday as Barry tracks to the north. Some areas in Acadiana could receive over 10” inches of rain from this system along with tropical storm to hurricane force winds. Further flash flooding is possible early Sunday as Barry moves into northern Louisiana but trailing rain bands will develop over Acadiana. Preparations should be taken as of this time.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Vermilion, Lafayette, St. Martin, Iberia, Avoyelles and St. Mary Parish until 7:00pm Saturday. A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch is in effect across the Coast until Sunday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for the rest of Acadiana









Fortunately, the Euro model has shifted a little further east. The European model continues to showcase areas receiving 10-20″ inches of rain from this disturbance. A more westerly track could bring that higher threat into Acadiana but for now it shows most of Acadiana is estimated to receive around 3-10″.

The GFS has a system making landfall across the eastern parts of the state. A shift 50 to 60 miles either way could make a very big difference with impacts across Acadiana.

If the center of the system stays east of us, impacts will be more minimal but tropical force to hurricane force winds will still be possible. The significantly higher rainfall totals would be east of Acadiana. Landfall will be sometime Saturday morning with impacts for the state starting late Friday.

