Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
The Latest on Tropical Storm Barry, Impacts Likely for Acadiana

Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Barry’s forecast is to eventually strengthen into a weak Category 1 hurricane with winds at 75 mph before landfall on Saturday morning.  Most of Louisiana is within the cone of uncertainty but it is rather large showing that the forecast path is still difficult to pinpoint.   A westerly track will bring significantly higher impacts to Acadiana including heavy rains, hurricane force winds, and a coastal storm surge threat.  Models have trended a bit eastward which would put the more significant rainfall totals away from Acadiana but this will be a very close call for the area.  Increased rain chances are expected for Acadiana for the weekend with heavy rains possible, if not likely.  Some areas in Acadiana could receive over 10” inches of rain from this system along with tropical storm to hurricane force winds.  Preparations should be taken as of this time. 

A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch is in effect across the Coast until Sunday Morning.

Models are in agreement of a northwesterly track in the next 24 hours along with more organization and strengthening but become more uncertain with where the northerly turn will occur. A weak Hurricane Barry is possible by Saturday morning.

Fortunately, the models have trended back to the east which could bring less significant impacts to Acadiana. The European model continues to showcase areas receiving 10-20″ inches of rain from this disturbance. A more westerly track could bring that higher threat into Acadiana but for now it shows most of Acadiana receiving 3-10″.

The GFS has a system making landfall across the eastern parts of the state. A shift 50 to 60 miles either way could make a very big difference with impacts across Acadiana, so we will have a better idea about those Friday.

If the center of the system stays east of us, impacts will be more minimal but tropical force to hurricane force winds will still be possible. The significantly higher rainfall totals would be east of Acadiana. Landfall will be sometime Saturday morning with impacts for the state starting late Friday.

