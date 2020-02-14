Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks is here! You can adopt your duck NOW.

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks kicked off Wednesday night. It’s the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

To celebrate the races 30th anniversary Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco kicked off the celebration at Rock n Bowl Downtown.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana serves over 2000 students every day after school giving them homework help, mentoring, and a snack after school. All of that is possible because of the generosity of those who buy ducks during the Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks.

Here are the prizes you could win!

  • GRAND Prize – 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan (Your Choice of Color)
  • 2nd Prize – Bradley Beck – State Farm Agent $1,500 Check
  • 3rd Prize – Robert M’sPamper yourself with $100 per month of service for a year. (Expires 4/8/21)
  • 4th Prize: Aaron’s50″ TV
  • 5th Prize – Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet ClubShape up with a single year regular pay membership.
  • 6th Prize – BurgersmithEnjoy one delicious meal every week for a year. The meal includes a burger, fries and a soft drink.
  • 7th Prize – Sonic meal every week for a year!
  • 8th Prize – Shuck’s Abbeville1 Entree’ a Month for a Year (Entree’ Valued at $25)
  • 9th Prize – Detendez-vous a day spa(6) 60min. facials and (6) 60min. massages
    *Cannot exchange 6 facials for massages and vice versa. At least one service must be redeemed per month and remain consecutive in the following months. You will be allowed to reschedule 3 times. Any no call or no show appointments will be forfeited. First service must be redeemed by August 1, 2020. Your monthly services will start the month you receive your first service or in August; whichever comes first and even if you did not schedule an appointment in August.

Adopt your duck today here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar