The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks is here! You can adopt your duck NOW.

The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks kicked off Wednesday night. It’s the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

To celebrate the races 30th anniversary Gerald Gruenig and the Gentilly Zydeco kicked off the celebration at Rock n Bowl Downtown.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana serves over 2000 students every day after school giving them homework help, mentoring, and a snack after school. All of that is possible because of the generosity of those who buy ducks during the Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks.

Here are the prizes you could win!

GRAND Prize – 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Sedan (Your Choice of Color)

2nd Prize – Bradley Beck – State Farm Agent $1,500 Check

3rd Prize – Robert M’sPamper yourself with $100 per month of service for a year. (Expires 4/8/21)

4th Prize: Aaron’s50″ TV

5th Prize – Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet ClubShape up with a single year regular pay membership.

6th Prize – BurgersmithEnjoy one delicious meal every week for a year. The meal includes a burger, fries and a soft drink.

7th Prize – Sonic meal every week for a year!

8th Prize – Shuck’s Abbeville1 Entree’ a Month for a Year (Entree’ Valued at $25)

9th Prize – Detendez-vous a day spa(6) 60min. facials and (6) 60min. massages

*Cannot exchange 6 facials for massages and vice versa. At least one service must be redeemed per month and remain consecutive in the following months. You will be allowed to reschedule 3 times. Any no call or no show appointments will be forfeited. First service must be redeemed by August 1, 2020. Your monthly services will start the month you receive your first service or in August; whichever comes first and even if you did not schedule an appointment in August.

Adopt your duck today here!