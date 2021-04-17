‘The funeral is canceled’ Local pastor’s reenactment show a gut wrenching reality grip at violence in community

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) A time out, shout out gun violence awareness rally was held in Rayne this afternoon.

The rally was held at the corner of West Jeff Davis and Reynolds Street Saturday.

Guest activist, Pastor Lawrence Levy III, performed his production of “The funeral is canceled.”

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

“You know a lot of our young kids are committing a lot of violent acts so you know we are here to bring awareness and a reenactment and a visual so we can really show them how it looks, you know what i’m saying, before they actually do it or continuously think that that’s something that they want to do.”