The 2021 Louisiana Open underway in Broussard

KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig and Danny Jones discuss the 2021 Louisiana Open on Passe Partout.

Since 1992, the Chitimatcha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS has called Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club its home. Designed by world famous architect, Robert Trent Jones, Jr., the course resides on the 392 acres that makes up Le Triomphe, nestled between the $24.5 million luxury country club facility and the Le Triomphe residential community. The Louisiana Open, Inc. has a mission of bringing professional golf to South Louisiana while being able to better the Acadiana area through their charitable giving. Since March 6, 1992 (the first round of the first Louisiana Open), the tournament has distributed over $5 million to local charities, the true champions of our event. Once known as the Ben Hogan Tour (1992), NIKE Tour (1993-1998), Buy.com Tour (1999-2002), Nationwide Tour (2003-2012), Web.com Tour (2013-2019) and now the Korn Ferry Tour, the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS is a four-day, stroke play competition with a total purse of $600,000 ($108,000 going to the champion).

