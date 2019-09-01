Texas shooter used an AR-type weapon, and shooter has been identified, police say

(CNN)- UPDATE: Seth Ator has been identified as the shooter involved in Saturday’s West Texas shootings, according to multiple federal and local law enforcement officials.

During a news conference Sunday, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke refused to name the shooter.

“I’m not going to give him any notoriety for what he did,” Gerke said.

Ator, 36, was arrested in 2001 for criminal trespassing and evading arrest, both misdemeanors, according to public records. Adjudication was deferred, though the details of the case are not immediately available.

Ator’s record also includes a 2018 traffic citation for a federal motor carrier safety violation, according to Ector County court records.

A LinkedIn account under Ator’s name said he was a truck driver. A Facebook page under his name contained only one publicly visible photo of the shooter posted in 2012, and the account has since been removed.

The FBI executed a search warrant Sunday at a rural property in West Odessa believed to be connected to the alleged shooter, according to a law enforcement official.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said at an earlier news conference Sunday that investigators were conducting “searches at this exact moment in time to make sure that there is nobody else (is) even possibly connected to this.”

Combs affirmed the assessment by local police that authorities believe the shooter acted alone Saturday.

ORIGINAL: The suspect in the Odessa and Midland, Texas, shooting used an AR-type weapon according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said his agency responds to Texas frequently. The FBI is “here now almost every other week supporting our local and state partners on active shooters. We’re almost every two weeks an active shooter in this country,” he said.

The suspect has an Ector County address, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said. He did not release the shooter’s name.

Combs did say they are serving a federal search warrant in the area, but added there are numerous incident scenes across the area.