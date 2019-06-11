Live Now
Texas police officer goes all out in dance battle

News

by: NBC4 Staff

A McKinney Police Department officer in Texas went all out in a dance battle against another officer during Thursday’s Tacos with Cops event.

Officer Palmer and Sgt. Holmes had a dance-off at the event and it appears that Palmer won the dance battle hands down.

Videos of portions of the battle were posted on the department’s Facebook page and it appears children tried to compete, but they were no match for Palmer.

The event was organized by the department’s Neighborhood Police Officer Unit organized the community-wide event, according to a post on the McKinney police Facebook page.

