Texas police officer goes all out in dance battle

A McKinney Police Department officer in Texas went all out in a dance battle against another officer during Thursday’s Tacos with Cops event.

Officer Palmer and Sgt. Holmes had a dance-off at the event and it appears that Palmer won the dance battle hands down.

Videos of portions of the battle were posted on the department’s Facebook page and it appears children tried to compete, but they were no match for Palmer.

Ofc. Palmer in a dance-off with Sgt. Holmes at tonight’s Tacos with Cops is pretty much everything😂🙌👌Posted by McKinney Police Department on Thursday, June 6, 2019

You knew there’d be a Part 2, right?Posted by McKinney Police Department on Friday, June 7, 2019

The event was organized by the department’s Neighborhood Police Officer Unit organized the community-wide event, according to a post on the McKinney police Facebook page.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.