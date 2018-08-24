Texas murder suspect arrested in Lake Charles

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police

A man wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested in Lake Charles by the Louisiana State Police.

Darrell Burnside was charged for the 'retaliation murder' of Ashley George in Harris County Texas in April of 2018.

Houston officials say Burnside was George's boyfriend and both of them were suspected of being involved in the murder of Burnside’s wife, Carol Burnside.

She who was found dead in her Winston County home in January.