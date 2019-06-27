Terminated NIPD officer speaks out

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – For the second time since the New Iberia Police Department was reinstated in July 2017, one of its officers has been charged with domestic abuse.

The officer at the center of the most recent controversy reached out to News Ten.

After consulting with his attorney, LeTroy Johnson decided not to speak on camera, but he and his fiancé, Aimee Rogers, both issued statements through text message.

Johnson is accused of strangling Rogers. Rogers, says that didn’t happen.

“Good Evening Everyone, I just want to inform everyone that what you are seeing on social media, from stories that’s being said isn’t what happened. The thing that happened was we got into a argument and things got heated to a point they shouldn’t have. He grabbed me by my shirt to try and get me to calm down, I was to the point where I was to shaken up to let it go. I started it by throwing the shoe at him and make him get to the point it got too but BY ALL MEANS HE NEVER PUT HIS HANDS AROUND MY NECK! My kids where nowhere around to see anything that happen, so no my kids were not hurt in kind of way! Once everything is said and done and everything gets fixed, We all just want him to continue his foot steps in law enforcement”, Rogers said in a text message.

Johnson was booked in the Iberia Parish Jail on domestic abuse strangulation and domestic abuse child endangerment charges.

“Due to it being a open investigation I would like to keep all my comments to myself and would like to thank everyone that has reached out to me via phone calls, text messages, social media. We will get through this. I would like to close with this statement Don’t let what the paperwork says prove me guilty”, Johnson said via text message.

As for the child endangerment charges, Rogers says her kids were never in danger.

Johnson says he has hired an attorney and the charges do not match the crime.

A spokesperson with the New Iberia Police Department confirmed Johnson’s termination.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway.