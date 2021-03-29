Ten Ragin’ Cajuns put their skills on display for scouts from 28 NFL teams

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Kpassagnon (pronounced Tawn-oh pass-N-yo), 6-7, 289, is a four-year National Football League veteran who was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (59th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Villanova. In four seasons for the Chiefs, the Ambler, Pa. native has played in 61 regular season games with 24 starts, recording career totals of 74 tackles (51 solo) seven sacks for a loss of 67 yards, 18 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two special teams stops. In eight postseason appearances with six starts, Kpassagnon has posted ten tackles (seven solo), three sacks for a loss of 28 yards, two passes defensed, five quarterback hits and three stops for loss.