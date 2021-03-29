Ten Ragin’ Cajuns put their skills on display for scouts from 28 NFL teams

3/29/2021 7:28:00 PM
With scouts and representatives from 28 NFL teams in attendance, Louisiana Football held its annual Pro Day at the Leon Moncla Indoor Practice Facility on Monday afternoon.
Ten Ragin’ Cajuns worked out during the event, highlighted by running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas and linebacker Joe Dillon. Former Cajuns Jarrod Jackson, Deuce Wallace, Rico Robinson, Nick Ralston, Stevie Artigue, Dion Ray and Justin Middleton.
Below are the unofficial results for Mitchell, Ragas and Dillon:
ELIJAH MITCHELL
3-Cone – 6.87
40 – 4.32
Bench – 17
Broad Jump – 10’8
Vertical – 37 1/2
20-Yard Shuttle – 4.18
TREY RAGAS
3-Cone – 7.1
40 – 4.68
Bench – 23
Broad Jump – 9’9
Vertical – 33 1/2
20-Yard Shuttle – 4.40
JOE DILLON
3-Cone – N/A
40 – 5.00
Bench – 11
Broad Jump – 9’3
Vertical – 28 1/2
20-Yard Shuttle – N/A
