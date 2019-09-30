Temporary building set up at site of now closed Eunice Post Office

There is some temporary relief for postal customers in Eunice.

A temporary modular building now sits in the rear parking lot of the closed Eunice post office.

According to USPS, the new temporary post office opened Monday for all retail services and PO Boxes will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Previously, customers with PO Boxes had to travel to Lawtell to get their mail.

The new modular unit will be opened Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

“Left Notice” slips will be available for pick up the following business day at the temporary modular unit, officials said.

All customers are required to have one valid form of ID to pick up their key for their temporary P.O. Box and only one key will be given out per P.O. Box, due to the temporary status of the arrangements, officials said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspended operations at the Eunice Post Office due to safety concerns, according to a press release.