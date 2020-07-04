Teen allegedly beaten by Opelousas police officer speaks out

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The family of Jonah Coleman, a teenager who was reportedly beaten by an on-duty police officer at Opelousas General Hospital in 2019, said they are asking for improved policing policies.

They are calling for a new law that would require law enforcement body cam footage to be publicly accessible within 24 hours of an alleged brutality incident.

This comes after Opelousas Sgt. Tyron Andrepont turned himself in on five counts of malfeasance and resigned from the force in June.

Tyron Andrepont (St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

But during the State Police investigation into the alleged incident, Andrepont was permitted to be on paid administrative leave from November until June.

On Friday, July 3, a rally was held outside the St. Landry Parish Courthouse calling for just prosecution of Andrepont.

Coleman, now 18, attended the event.

“I’m thankful for them because, without the support of people in your life, nothing is able to be carried out well,” Coleman said alongside his attorney.