Teen accused in slaying of Barksdale airman appears in court in trial run-up

by: Nancy Cook

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the two teens accused in the slaying of a Barksdale airman in 2018 was in Bossier District Court today in a runup for her March 23, 2020 trial.

Jareona Crosby, who will turn 20 years old Saturday, is charged in the Sept, 25, 2018, fatal shooting of Tsgt. Joshua Kidd, on the sidewalk in front of his Greenacres Place home in Bossier City.

A Bossier Parish grand jury indicted Crosby, who was 18 at the time of the murder, and then-15-year-old Alonzo Wilson, on second-degree murder charges.

Wilson, who was charged as an adult, was scheduled to go on trial Oct. 14, but instead pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted second-degree murder and was sentenced to serve 50 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

When he entered his guilty plea, Wilson also agreed to testify against Crosby at her trial.

The two allegedly were burglarizing cars in Kidd’s neighborhood before the fatal shooting.

In September 2019, Kidd’s widow filed a civil suit in Bossier District Court against Greenacres Place Homeowners Association and Carriage Quarters Condominium and their respective insurance companies, claiming that they failed to protect Kidd.

The lawsuit alleges there were breaches in the fence surrounding Carriage Quarters Condominiums, which are adjacent to Greenacres Place, and both associations were aware of those breaches and failed to do anything about them.

