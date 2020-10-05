TD 26 Forms in the Caribbean, Expected to Become Delta with Impacts to the U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical Depression 26 formed in the central Caribbean Sea late Sunday and will be a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. TD 26 is expected to strengthen over the next several days, becoming Tropical Storm Delta as early as today.

26 is expected to move northwest through the next 72-96 hours, reaching the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Thereafter, the storm is expected to round the edge of a high-pressure system, causing a move to the north/northeast on Friday. A track further west will bring more significant impacts into Acadiana but we are not expecting that at this time. As of today, the tropical models are in very good agreement of a landfall across the eastern parts of the state. In this case, Acadiana would see minimal impacts Thursday and Friday.

The National Hurricane Center currently has a Category 2 Hurricane approaching the southeastern Louisiana coast by Friday, but this is a 5-day forecast and plenty of uncertainty exists. Usually, troughs come in stronger than predicted in October, so hopefully, we will see more shifts to the east versus shifts to the west with this one. We’ll have to continue to monitor this system very closely through the week ahead.

