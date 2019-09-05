Taunt Na Na’s Trade Days & 2nd Annual Chili Dog Cook Off

NEW IBERIA, La. (Iberia Parish Con. V.B)- Taunt Na Na’s 2nd Annual Chili Dog Cook Off is happening in downtown New Iberia at Bouligny Plaza on Sunday, October, 27 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The competition will be fierce. Come grab a bite to eat and help them choose the winner of the people’s choice award.

Also, vendors and craftsmen participating in the Taunt Na Na’s Trade Days will be featuring handcrafted items and live demonstrations by various crafters including blacksmiths, woodworkers, artists and more. Come by and join the fun.

Interested in participating as craft vendor or competing in the cook off? Go to TauntNaNa.com or ChiliDogCookoff.com for details and applications.

About Taunt Na Na’s Flea Market: Taunt Na Na’s Flea Market is a multi-vendor indoor flea market established in 2015 and located in the beautiful Downtown Historic District of New Iberia.

More than 50 vendors offer a wide variety of treasures to be found. The market is open every Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

If you would like more information about this event, please call Taunt Na Na’s Flea Market at (337) 256-6454, or email TauntNaNa@gmail.com.

