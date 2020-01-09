Live Now
Talking Tigers: Previewing the National Championship game

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers (14-0) will play the LSU Tigers (14-0) for the national title in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

As players continue prep for the big game, we’re going to be bringing you the latest coverage of the championship each night during our “Talking Tigers: Countdown To The Championship” digital-only live show.

WSPA-TV 7 News Carolinas’ Family Sports Director Pete Yanity and sports anchor Todd Summers will host the show each night, with additional commentary from sports anchors in Louisiana.

To catch up on our coverage from Monday and Tuesday click here!

Join us each night at 8 p.m. up til the championship matchup.

