Talking Tigers: Countdown to the Championship – Jan. 12

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – The Clemson University Tigers and the Louisiana State University Tigers will soon battle it out in the 2020 College Football National Championship game in New Orleans.

As players continue to prep for the big game, we’re bringing you the latest coverage of the championship during our digital-only live shows.

You can catch the digital special — featuring 7 Sports Director Pete Yanity, sports anchor Todd Summers — each night at 8 p.m. on WSPA.com and on WSPA’s Facebook page.

The championship game will kickoff at 8 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 13.

