SWAT deployed to apartment complex overnight for man shooting from 3rd floor balcony

LAFAYETTE, La.- According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas the Lafayette Police Department received a call in regards to someone illegally firing a firearm from the balcony of an apartment on the 200 block of Liberty Ave. at 12:45am.

Police did evacuate a few of the tenants living in apartments of that same building.

When officers attempted to make contact with the tenant of the apartment from which the shots were fired, he refused and would not open the door.

SWAT was deployed and the tenant eventually exited the apartment. Thomas Hoke, 47, was arrested and charged with terrorizing and illegal discharge of a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

