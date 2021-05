Swampland Revival, a local Swamp Pop and ZydeCajun Band, is playing at Rock ‘N’ Bowl de Lafayette on Thursday, May 6th.

All proceeds from the show will benefit two families affected by the recent Seacor Power tragedy.

Tickets for the show are ten dollars. The show starts at 7:30 pm.

More information on the Swampland Revival Benefit Concert can be found by clicking here.