Suspended Lafayette City Marshal out on bond; defense attorney reacts







LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Suspended City Marshal Brian Pope is still a free man despite reporting to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Friday to begin serving his one year sentence for malfeasance in office charges.

Pope’s defense attorneys, John Mclindon, filed a motion for the court to set a post-conviction bail; and he wasn’t surprised when the judge set bail.

“It’s required. He has to grant it. So no I wasn’t surprised. I’d be surprised if he didn’t grant it”, McLindon said.

Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure Article 312 reads: After sentence, and until final judgement, bail shall be allowed if a sentence of five years or less is actually imposed.

On June 19th, Pope was sentenced to 3 years in the parish jail, all suspended but one year and had until Friday at noon to turn himself in.

He spent about an hour going through the intake and booking process before posting bail and heading home with a few conditions.

McLindon said those conditions include, “One is that they don’t want you to leave the state of Louisiana unless you get permission from the court but I don’t think that’s going to be a problem, and then just general don’t get in trouble types of conditions.”

It’s worth noting the district attorneys office did oppose the motion, but Judge David Smith still set a $25,000 post-conviction bond for the suspended marshal.

Another condition on the bond requires Pope to adhere to a daily curfew from 8 pm until 6 am and GPS monitoring.





