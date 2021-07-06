Suspects wanted for arson at Walmart stores in Mississippi, Alabama

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrests of the suspects accused of arson at Walmart stores in Mississippi and Alabama. The arsons happened at the following locations:

Walmart located at 5245 Rangeline Road in Mobile, Alabama. Incident happened on May 28

Walmart located at 101 E. I-65 Service Road in Mobile, Alabama. Incident happened on June 3

Walmart located at 9350 US 49 in Gulfport, Mississippi. Incident happened on June 4

Walmart located at 2681 CT Switzer Sr. Drive in Biloxi, Mississippi. Incident happened on June 4

Courtesy: FBI Jackson, MS

You can submit tips online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-877-787-5898.