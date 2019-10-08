Suspected drug house in Carencro goes up in flames

At 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, Carencro Fire Department Officials say they responded to 725 Potier Road for a house fire.

On arrival, it took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control before it spread to nearby structures.

The home was a known drug house and was unoccupied at the time with no utilities, fire officials said.

The home was in the process of being demolished when one of the workers moving a bed dropped it on a container which then exploded causing the fire, officials said.

According to one of the workers the house was riddled with hypodermic needles and starting fluid spray cans for automobiles.

No one was harmed.